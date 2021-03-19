Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $576.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

