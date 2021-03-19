Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Trimmed by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Relx by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

