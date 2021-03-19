Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Financial Institutions worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

