Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,168 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $851.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,641 shares of company stock worth $1,342,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

