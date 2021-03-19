Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 275,376 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,376 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after acquiring an additional 680,341 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 524,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 402,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $618,535. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QUOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

