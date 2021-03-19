Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 615,171 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,171 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 481.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.