ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Gap Up to $108.50

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), but opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.50). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 494,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £73.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.89.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

