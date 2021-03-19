Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce sales of $516.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.83 million to $575.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $474.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. 19,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

