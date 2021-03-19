Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $546,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,187.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.