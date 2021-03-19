Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $200.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.