Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $1,006,200.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $333,608.22.

On Friday, January 15th, Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $963,441.93.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.82 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

