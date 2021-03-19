Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

