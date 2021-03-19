Research Analysts Offer Predictions for One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for One Liberty Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.39 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

