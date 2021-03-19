ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $200,503.88 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68.

RMD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ResMed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

