Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 108,260 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.