Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.