Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CEO Sells $256,732.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RVI opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Value by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Value by 10.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Value by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

