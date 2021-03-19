Reviewing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ADMA Biologics and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.47%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Cellectis.

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 6.67 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.25 Cellectis $22.99 million 36.86 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.22

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21% Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69%

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

