Reviewing Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q BioMed and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed N/A N/A -$10.28 million N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 2.38 $142.28 million $2.96 15.53

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Q BioMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -678.41% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.03% 13.76% 4.80%

Volatility and Risk

Q BioMed has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Q BioMed and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $80.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.43%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Q BioMed on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research for the development of novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The company offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. It also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. The company sells through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

