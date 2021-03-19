Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,154 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Sleep Number worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $721,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $3,179,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $137.60 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Insiders have sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.