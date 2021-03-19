Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Dorman Products worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.77 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.