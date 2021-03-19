Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Associated Banc worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $7,860,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 135,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASB opened at $23.05 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.