Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,223,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $98.79 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

