Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

