Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rowe lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

