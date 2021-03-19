Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Gap were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gap alerts:

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,708 shares of company stock worth $9,274,447. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

GPS stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.