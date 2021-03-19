Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

