Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,520.67 ($72.13).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,931.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,310.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.