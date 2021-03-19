Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

