RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,000 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.33. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,943. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.