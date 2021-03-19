RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RLX opened at $18.56 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

