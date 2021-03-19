RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE RLX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 11,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,411. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71.

RLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

