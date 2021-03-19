Robert W. Baird Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.11.

WSM stock opened at $161.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

