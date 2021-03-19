Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $341.38 and last traded at $341.95. Approximately 3,358,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,649,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.71.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of -407.08 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

