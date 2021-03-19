Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.