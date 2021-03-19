Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $158.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $163,283,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

