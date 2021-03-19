Rosenblatt Securities Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $44.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 113.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,692 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.