Rotten Market Capitalization Achieves $810,942.48 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $810,942.48 and $11,193.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 64,857,616 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.