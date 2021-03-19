Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $114.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.27.

ADS opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

