Royal Bank of Canada Raises Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$23.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$406.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$24.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

