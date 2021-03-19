Royal Bank of Canada Raises WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$16.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIR.U. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

WIR.U stock opened at C$15.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

