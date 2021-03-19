Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $110.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

RCL opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

