Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00452453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00141389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00675480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00076228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.