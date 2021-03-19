Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,495,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mistras Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

