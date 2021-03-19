Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CAI International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.92 million, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.