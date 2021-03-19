Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $330,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

