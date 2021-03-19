Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Chiasma worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chiasma by 2,393.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 564,524 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% during the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

