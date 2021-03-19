Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,385 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of First Mid Bancshares worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

