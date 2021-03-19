Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,230 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Daktronics worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 269,619 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after buying an additional 74,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a P/E ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.