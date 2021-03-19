Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) PT Raised to $14.50

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE RYI opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ryerson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ryerson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

